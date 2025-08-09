PhD Scholar ends life at IISER Kolkata over ragging, institutional neglect: ‘Recurrent physical, mental abuse’

A third-year PhD scholar of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kalyani, died in a hospital on Friday, hours after falling ill on the campus, a police officer said.

Advertisement

Anamitra Roy (24) was rushed to AIIMS-Kalyani in a critical condition from IISER-Kalyani late on Thursday evening, he said.

Roy’s family said they were informed that he died due to sudden heart failure. A resident of Shyamnagar area in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, Roy had previously talked about bouts of depression since the age of 14 in posts on social media, PTI reported.

He claimed that he and several other colleagues had faced harassment in recent months from a fellow PhD student, Sourabh Biswas. Despite lodging multiple complaints with his supervisor, Anindita Bhadra, and the institute’s anti-ragging cell, he alleged that no action was taken.

Advertisement

He had even hinted about suicide on several occasions in the past, and that “therapy and medicines somehow kept me alive”.

tal M"It all started from early childhood. Recurrent physical, mental abuse from... near ones who were always too against me," said one of his posts.

Advertisement

Harassment from fellow PhD student Sourabh Biswas Roy wrote that on April 12 this year, an incident occurred in the lab where Sourabh Biswas allegedly shouted at him for a prolonged period. He said he lodged formal complaints with senior officials at the institute but received no response from the administration.

He further alleged that both the Students’ Affairs Council and his supervisor appeared more concerned about protecting the lab’s reputation than addressing his concerns. According to Roy, his supervisor even publicly praised Biswas’s work, despite what Roy described as instances of "scientific misconduct."

I was never made for this world, it seems. Yes, I did find some good people, some friends, some bits of love here and there. But I can't do this anymore. I give up. May I find the peace in death that I never found in life, he added.

Advertisement

While the institute did not comment on the issue except confirming his death, some of his batchmates claimed Roy had an argument with a guide in the laboratory recently.

"We have ordered a probe into the incident to know the circumstances... the post-mortem report will provide more details," the officer said, as reported by PTI.

Seek help If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts in India, you can contact the following toll-free helpline for support:

iCall – Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)Toll-free number: 9152987821

icallhelpline.org

Other Helpline Options in India:

AASRA

91-9820466726

www.aasra.info

Offers 24/7 confidential emotional support.

Vandrevala Foundation Helpline

1860 266 2345 / 9999 666 555

vandrevalafoundation.com

Supreme Court on mental health Earlier on July 26, the Supreme Court called mental health a part of the basic right to life and dignity under Article 21. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta shared 15 guidelines and criticised coaching centres for ignoring students’ mental well-being.

Advertisement

Citing the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report titled “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India”, the Court said the data reveals a “deeply distressing picture” of the mental health landscape among youth, according to a report by PTI.

According to the apex court, the guidelines will stay active until proper laws are made. All schools and colleges have been asked to draft a common mental health policy.