PHDCCI recommends special covid-19 bonds as substitute for market borrowing

While thanking finance minister Nirmala Sithraman for her recent statement that the government has no plan to go for direct monetization of its fiscal deficit, Sanjay Aggarwal, president at PHDCCI, said the government can consider raising funds from the issuance of special covid bonds as part of budgeted borrowings to finance its fiscal measures and stimulate the economy through public spending. “Issuance of special covid bonds could become an appropriate substitute to market borrowings by the government. Various governments, banks and financial institutions around the world have often resorted to the innovative mechanism of issuing special bonds to raise resources for response and recovery in difficult situations. Such special bonds involve relatively low inflation risk, limit the crowding-out of private investments from other sectors of the economy, and forms a source of tax-free income for bond holders," Aggarwal added.

