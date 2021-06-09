PHDCCI suggests five-pronged strategy to stop third wave of coronavirus pandemic

NEW DELHI : Industry lobby PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( PHDCCI ) has suggested a five-pronged strategy to stop the third wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“As the third wave of coronavirus is expected in September-October 2021 by various experts, first, let us target to vaccinate at least half the population in the next 3-4 months, that is, by September 2021," Sanjay Aggarwal, president, PHDCCI, said in a statement.

Second, PHDCCI said ensure adoption of strict rules such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing, not spitting in the open, and frequent handwashing or sanitizing, along with impactful penalty on breaking such rules. In the last one-and-a-half years, more than 36.8 crore cumulative samples have been tested for covid-19 in India. At this juncture, covid testing should be further increased in the county at a rapid rate, Aggarwal said.

Third, strict norms and compliances should be adopted for micro containment zones. “This will help in curbing infection spread in and outside a defined geographic area," Aggarwal added.

Fourth, immediate lockdown should be imposed in a district, where the number of active coronavirus cases is more than 500.

Fifth, next three months should be devoted to enhancing capacity and quality of country’s health infrastructure on war-footing. “The government should ensure adequate availability of oxygen, and hospital beds—especially ICU beds, doctors and others medical personnel—to save maximum lives," Aggarwal said.

