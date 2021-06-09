PHDCCI suggests five-pronged strategy to stop third wave of coronavirus pandemic

Second, PHDCCI said ensure adoption of strict rules such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing, not spitting in the open, and frequent handwashing or sanitizing, along with impactful penalty on breaking such rules. In the last one-and-a-half years, more than 36.8 crore cumulative samples have been tested for covid-19 in India. At this juncture, covid testing should be further increased in the county at a rapid rate, Aggarwal said.