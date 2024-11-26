Phenom Announces IAMPHENOM In India - A Transformational Intelligent Talent Experience Conference in Hyderabad

• First-of-its-kind Intelligent Talent Experience conference in India for CXOs, CHROs, and HR leaders shaping the future of talent • A day-long engaging and insightful experience focused on AI- driven talent experience innovations • Features spotlight sessions, roundtables, and user workshops exploring AI, GenAI, automation, and advanced HR technologies HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenom, a global AI SaaS company, proudly announces the launch of IAMPHENOM INDIA, a first-its-kind Intelligent Talent Experience Conference, taking place on Friday, December 13, 2024, at the Trident Hotel, HITEC City in Hyderabad. Building on the success of its flagship event in the U.S., IAMPHENOM INDIA will bring together over 500 senior HR professionals across talent acquisition, talent management, HR, HRIT and the c-suite to learn, celebrate customer successes and share innovative ways to accelerate hiring, development and retention with AI and automation. IAMPHENOM INDIA is a unique educational opportunity for organizations to discover and embrace scalable AI innovations and strategies to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving HR landscape. The 1-day long, in-person conference will focus on the most critical topics for organizations today, including unlocking productivity, strategic talent acquisition, holistic talent development, and proactive talent retention by leveraging intelligence, automation and experience. Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad's burgeoning reputation as a global technology hub, and expanding on the success of its U.S. events, which have become a hallmark of HR thought leadership, IAMPHENOM INDIA will address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by India's HR and talent community. It is a space where the industry's top minds will educate and inspire, learn about best practices, and discuss innovative solutions tailored to the complexities of today's talent ecosystem. Sharing his enthusiasm for the conference, Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder, Phenom, says, "The overwhelming success of IAMPHENOM in the U.S. has proven that when HR leaders come together to share insights and innovations, transformative change becomes possible. With IAMPHENOM INDIA, we aim to empower even more organizations with the tools and strategies needed to navigate today's rapidly evolving talent ecosystem, unlocking human potential on an unprecedented scale. India is a critical driver of global workforce innovation, and we are thrilled to bring IAMPHENOM here." Key Highlights of IAMPHENOM INDIA • Visionary Thought Leadership into the future of AI and automation in India's growth story in a Fireside Chat with Chief Guest D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, E&C, Industries & Commerce & Legislative Assembly, Govt. of Telangana. • Exclusive Insights from global industry pioneers, including Mahe Bayireddi and Hari Bayireddi, co-founders of Phenom. • Spotlight Sessions: Attendees will discover leading practices and success stories from India's top enterprises like Titan, Deloitte, Quest Global, IDFC FIRST Bank, Virtusa, Cipla, WNS, and Dr Reddy's. • Interactive Learning: Deep-dive sessions on AI's transformative role in talent acquisition, workforce intelligence, talent development, career pathing, and personalized talent experiences. • Networking Opportunities: Engage with over 500 HR and TA leadership, fostering collaboration and innovation to solve real-world challenges. • Cutting-edge Technology: Discover how Phenom's AI-powered solutions are empowering enterprises to hire faster, develop better, and retain employees longer. Registration is open exclusively for senior leadership across talent acquisition, talent management, HR, HRIT and the C-suite. Event Details Date: Friday, December 13, 2024 Venue: Trident Hotel, HITEC City, Hyderabad Registrations: Now open on IAMPHENOM India About Phenom: Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals. Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020). Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.phenom.com or connect with Phenom India on LinkedIn. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567418/IAMPHENOM_Logo.jpg