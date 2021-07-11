Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Harleen Deol's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the fans as she pulled off a stunner to dismiss Amy Jones.

PM Modi shared a story on photo-sharing site Instagram and wrote 'phenomenal', tagging Harleen Deol in his story. The PM also shared a video of the brilliant catch taken by Harleen which has been posted by the Government's Instagram handle-- 'mygovindia'.

In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a stunning effort to dismiss the batter along with saving the six.

View Full Image PM Narendra Modi shared the acrobatic catch taken by Harleen Deol on his official Instagram page

In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a sensational effort to dismiss the batter. Having caught the ball, she realised that the momentum would be taking her over the ropes. The presence of mind from the cricketer saw her throw the ball up in the air and dive back to complete the catch.

Tendulkar hailed Harleen for the "brilliant" catch. "That was a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said it was as good a catch as one will ever see in cricket. "As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class," Laxman tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Harleen for her "simply outstanding" effort on the field to dismiss Jones. "Take a bow @imharleenDeol that's simply outstanding keep it up," Harbhajan tweeted.

Forrmer England women cricketer Isa Guha and ex-West Indies skipper Daren Sammy hailed Harleen for her stunning catch.

"Beaut @imharleenDeol #ENGvIND," Guha tweeted.

Sammy was left speechless with Harleen's effort on the boundary to save a six

"@imharleenDeol simpky amazing," Sammy tweeted.

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar also lauded Harleen for her ferocious effort in the field.

OMG @imharleenDeol take a bow!! Calling it now the best we will see this series!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a video on Twitter.

"The result didn't go our way today but here is something special from the game," BCCI tweeted.

