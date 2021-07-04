A military plane C-130 plane, carrying at least 85 people, crashed in the southern Philippines after missing a runway on Sunday, the armed forces' chief said.

So far, at least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the place, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, reported news agency AP.

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.

There is no clarity on the casualties so far.

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where militant groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.





