Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes, 40 rescued

Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes, 40 rescued

Premium
The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines
1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Agencies

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region

A military plane C-130 plane, carrying at least 85 people, crashed in the southern Philippines after missing a runway on Sunday, the armed forces' chief said.

A military plane C-130 plane, carrying at least 85 people, crashed in the southern Philippines after missing a runway on Sunday, the armed forces' chief said.

So far, at least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the place, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, reported news agency AP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

So far, at least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the place, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, reported news agency AP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.

There is no clarity on the casualties so far.

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where militant groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!