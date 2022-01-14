BrahMos -- a joint venture between India and Russia -- has developed a cruise missile that the Indian defence ministry says is the fastest in the world
Listen to this article
The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India, the defence minister said Friday, shoring up its security in the face of growing Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.
Manila's military was one of the most poorly equipped in Asia when President Rodrigo Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino, began a modest modernisation program in 2012 -- but it is still no match for its superpower neighbour China.
The system would act as a deterrent to potential aggressors because "you can hit the target from far off", he told AFP.
Military analyst and historian Jose Antonio Custodio told AFP the system would likely be stationed on the western side of the main island of Luzon or on Palawan island, but he ruled out the Spratly islands due to the "lack of concealment".
Tensions over the South China Sea spiked last year, with Manila and Beijing accusing each other of territorial violations.
China claims almost all of the waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!