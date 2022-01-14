Philippines on Friday accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. The proposal is worth $374,9 million. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.

Philippines accepts BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for Philippine Navy pic.twitter.com/p167tenWwV — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

This week, on January 11, the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where DRDO represents the Indian side.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.