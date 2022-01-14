1 min read.Updated: 14 Jan 2022, 09:48 AM ISTLivemint
BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms
BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound
Listen to this article
Philippines on Friday accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. The proposal is worth $374,9 million. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.