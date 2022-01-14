Philippines approves purchase of BrahMos cruise missiles with India for its navy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms
BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Philippines on Friday accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. The proposal is worth $374,9 million. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Philippines on Friday accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. The proposal is worth $374,9 million. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.