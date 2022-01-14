Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Philippines approves purchase of BrahMos cruise missiles with India for its navy

Philippines approves purchase of BrahMos cruise missiles with India for its navy

BRAHMOS cruise missile has been jointly developed by India and Russia. (PTI)
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Livemint

  • BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms
  • BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Philippines on Friday accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. The proposal is worth $374,9 million. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.

Philippines on Friday accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. The proposal is worth $374,9 million. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.

This week, on January 11, the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile.

This week, on January 11, the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where DRDO represents the Indian side.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where DRDO represents the Indian side.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!