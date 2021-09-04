This Asian country plans to lift coronavirus travel ban on travellers from India

This Asian country plans to lift coronavirus travel ban on travellers from India1 min read . 11:15 AM IST
The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travelers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.
The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.
With 2 million confirmed infections and 33,680 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.
Surging cases driven by the Delta variant are overwhelming hospitals, while healthcare workers have protested to end to what they called government neglect and unpaid benefits.
Duterte, who is banned by the constitution from seeking re-election, plans to run as vice president next year. Critics see it as an effort to extend his power.
