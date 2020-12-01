Philips moves HC to restrain Xiaomi from selling phones infringing tech patent

New Delhi: Koninklijke Philips NV, or Philips, has moved the Delhi High court seeking to restrain Xiaomi Inc. and its affiliates, officers or agents from manufacturing and selling certain mobile handsets.

The electronic goods makers has sought restraint on manufacturing /assembling, importing, selling, offering for sale, advertising including through their and third party websites certain mobile phones and any future or other devices or models, that include UMTS enhancement (HSPA, HSPA+) and LTE technologies and result in infringement of any of certain suit patents.

The court has directed Xiaomi Inc and other defendants to maintain in their bank accounts operated in India an amount of ₹1,000 crore. The said statement has been taken on record by the court.

“It is made clear that the defendants are bound by the statement given by their counsel. The defendants shall file the details of the bank accounts operated in India where the amount of ₹1,000 crore is being maintained, on or before 2 December 2020." The court order passed on 27 November reads.

The next date of hearing is on 18 January 2021.

They had also sought that an ad-interim order of injunction be granted directing the Central Board of Excise and Customs to issue appropriate instructions to custom authorities at every port including airports in India not to allow the import of mobile handsets, including the models specified in their application.

The court has directed for the reply to be filed within four weeks and rejoinder thereto, if any, be filed within two weeks thereafter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via