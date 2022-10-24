Phillippines students wear ‘anti-cheating hats’ during exams | See pics

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at Bicol University College of Engineering in Phillippines have posted a string of pictures on Facebook, in which students were seen wearing anti-cheating caps during their mid-term examinations.
Cheating during exams is a common practice among students. Students at one college in Legazpi city were asked to wear headgears during their mid-term examinations to prevent cheating practices. Those headgears have been named ‘anti-cheating’ hats. The photos have gone viral on social media platforms.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at Bicol University College of Engineering in Phillippines have posted a string of pictures on Facebook, in which students were seen wearing anti-cheating caps during their mid-term examinations.
“Anti-cheating Hard Entry of 3B MIDTERM EXAM CHRONICLES IN ENGINEERING Day 2," Professor Ortiz wrote on Facebook.
Take a look at pictures below:
Ortiz asked her students to prepare headgears for their mid-term exams, after which, they have come up with a unique creation. These headgears have been made up of recycled materials like egg boxes, cardboard, papers, etc.
“I really love and [I'm] proud of my students because their engineering mid-term exams can be pressuring and stressful, yet they managed to add some colour and fun. Thank you very much, students. You make me proud," the professor wrote on Facebook.
This unique way of crack down on cheating has made headlines in Phillippines with several media outlets sharing the images on their portals since it has been posted by Ortiz on Facebook.
Reportedly, Thailand used this technique some years ago. The professor was inspired by the same. Similarly, a picture went viral on internet, which showed that students at a college in Bangkok were wearing ‘ear flaps’ during their exams.
Reportedly, Thailand used this technique some years ago. The professor was inspired by the same. Similarly, a picture went viral on internet, which showed that students at a college in Bangkok were wearing ‘ear flaps’ during their exams.