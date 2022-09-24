Philosophy of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ inspired by Gandhian idea: VP Dhankhar

Observing that Gandhiji’s idea of swaraj meant the upliftment of the last person in the queue, the Vice President said the government’s schemes of food security, vaccination, universal banking are all in the Gandhian spirit.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The Central government’s philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’ is a Gandhian thought, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Central government’s philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’ is a Gandhian thought, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.
Emphasising that Gandhian ideals permeate into the Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of the Constitution, he said that Bapu’s teachings will remain eternally relevant to humanity.
Emphasising that Gandhian ideals permeate into the Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of the Constitution, he said that Bapu’s teachings will remain eternally relevant to humanity.
Jagdeep Dhankhar was addressing the gathering at a ‘Sadbhavana Sammelan’ marking the 90th Foundation Day of Harijan Sevak Sangh in New Delhi. He paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave prior to the event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jagdeep Dhankhar was addressing the gathering at a ‘Sadbhavana Sammelan’ marking the 90th Foundation Day of Harijan Sevak Sangh in New Delhi. He paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave prior to the event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recalling the motivation behind Gandhiji’s formation of Harijan Sevak Sangh, the Vice President said that our freedom struggle was not only a political movement but a socio-cultural resurgence. “It was a call for social unity and political freedom", he said.
Recalling the motivation behind Gandhiji’s formation of Harijan Sevak Sangh, the Vice President said that our freedom struggle was not only a political movement but a socio-cultural resurgence. “It was a call for social unity and political freedom", he said.
Noting Gandhiji’s contributions, the Vice President said that the Mahatma endeavoured to implement the best elements of Indian culture - truth and non-violence – on the ground.
Noting Gandhiji’s contributions, the Vice President said that the Mahatma endeavoured to implement the best elements of Indian culture - truth and non-violence – on the ground.
“Humanity will greatly benefit from the principles espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The many dangers facing the world today - from poverty to climate change to wars - Gandhi Ji’s thoughts provide a solution to all", Dhankhar said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Humanity will greatly benefit from the principles espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The many dangers facing the world today - from poverty to climate change to wars - Gandhi Ji’s thoughts provide a solution to all", Dhankhar said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Observing that Gandhiji’s idea of swaraj meant the upliftment of the last person in the queue, the Vice President said the government’s schemes of food security, vaccination, universal banking are all in the Gandhian spirit.
Observing that Gandhiji’s idea of swaraj meant the upliftment of the last person in the queue, the Vice President said the government’s schemes of food security, vaccination, universal banking are all in the Gandhian spirit.
“It is gratifying to note that, in recent years there is emergence of an ecosystem that in consensus with Gandhian Philosophy, is ensuring full exploitation of potential and talent of all, particularly of marginalized", he said.
“It is gratifying to note that, in recent years there is emergence of an ecosystem that in consensus with Gandhian Philosophy, is ensuring full exploitation of potential and talent of all, particularly of marginalized", he said.
Dhankhar also paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar, the Father of the Constitution, quoting from his last speech in the Constituent Assembly that said “Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dhankhar also paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar, the Father of the Constitution, quoting from his last speech in the Constituent Assembly that said “Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Vice President complimented the Harijan Sevak Sangh for living up to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and conveyed his best wishes for its future endeavours.
The Vice President complimented the Harijan Sevak Sangh for living up to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and conveyed his best wishes for its future endeavours.