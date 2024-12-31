Scammers calling people to disclose their bank details is a common form of fraud in India. Now, a new form of fraud has come to light where fraudsters posing as government officials are sending recipients a 'Download e-PAN Card Free Online'.

How the e-PAN fraud takes place The phishing emails have a subject line like “Download e-PAN Card Free Online: A Step-by-Step Guide." Although the content of the email is designed to appear legitimate, prompting users to download the e-PAN card, in reality, the mail is fake.

Clicking the link redirects users to a fake webpage, prompting them to enter personal details. If any of the users share the personal information, all these details go directly to the scammers, potentially leading to identity theft or financial fraud.

How to download e-PAN card In order to protect yourself from these scams, it is essential to know the steps to download the official e-PAN card:

Visit the e-Filing Portal: Go to the official e-Filing portal homepage and select the Instant e-PAN option. 2. Click "Get New e-PAN": Proceed to the next step by clicking on the Get New e-PAN button.

3. Enter Aadhaar Details: Provide your Aadhaar number and confirm the checkbox to proceed.

4. Accept Terms and Consent: On the OTP validation page, read and agree to the terms before continuing.

5. Validate Aadhaar via OTP: Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and proceed.

6. Confirm Aadhaar Details: Review the details, accept them, and submit your application.

Once successfully submitted, one will receive confirmation message along with an acknowledgment number. This number would also be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, which one can further use to download te e-PAN.

How to take precautions against e-PAN fraud The Income Tax Department has also issued guidelines to help individuals recognise and avoid such scams. Here are the department's instructions:

Don’t Reply: Avoid responding to suspicious emails.

Don’t Open Attachments: These may contain malware.

Don’t Click on Links: Links could redirect you to fraudulent sites. If you’ve already clicked, refrain from entering sensitive information.