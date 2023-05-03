Phone, laptop bags, wallet..: A list of most commonly forgotten items in cabs by people in India2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:26 PM IST
People forgot 3 times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers according to the report
Ride-hailing app Uber recently released the 2023 edition of the Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when you tend to be most forgetful.
