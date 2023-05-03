Ride-hailing app Uber recently released the 2023 edition of the Lost and Found Index , a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when you tend to be most forgetful.

Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city. Uber in its report said that over the last year, objects including phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewelry. Indians also forgot unique things such as brooms, college admit cards, and their kid’s stroller. A rider forgot their walking stick, and another forgot nothing short of a big screen television in their Uber.

Highlights of the report

People are most likely to forget belongings in an Uber on Saturdays

People forgot 3 times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers

People tend to forget red coloured items the most in Ubers

Evenings made people most forgetful, with most items left behind around 7PM

Below is the snapshot of insights from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2023:

Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone

Laptop bags

Wallet

Clothing

Headphones

Water Bottle

Spectacles/sunglasses

Keys

Jewelry

Watch

Top 4 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities

Delhi

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Bangalore

Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Year

March 26

April 9

April 8

Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Week: The Weekend

Saturday

Sunday

Friday

The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians: Evenings

7 pm

8 pm

6 pm

Top 5 Colours of Forgotten Items

Red

Blue

Yellow

Rose

Pink

Top 3 Phone Brands Left in Ubers

Samsung

Apple

OnePlus

Top 10 Most Unique Lost Items

TV

Western Commode

3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains

Broom

College admit card

Walking stick

Induction stove

Family collage

Heavy machinery

Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)