Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city. Uber in its report said that over the last year, objects including phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewelry. Indians also forgot unique things such as brooms, college admit cards, and their kid’s stroller. A rider forgot their walking stick, and another forgot nothing short of a big screen television in their Uber.