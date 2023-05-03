Ride-hailing app Uber recently released the 2023 edition of the Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when you tend to be most forgetful.
Ride-hailing app Uber recently released the 2023 edition of the Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when you tend to be most forgetful.
Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city. Uber in its report said that over the last year, objects including phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewelry. Indians also forgot unique things such as brooms, college admit cards, and their kid’s stroller. A rider forgot their walking stick, and another forgot nothing short of a big screen television in their Uber.
Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city. Uber in its report said that over the last year, objects including phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewelry. Indians also forgot unique things such as brooms, college admit cards, and their kid’s stroller. A rider forgot their walking stick, and another forgot nothing short of a big screen television in their Uber.
Highlights of the report
People are most likely to forget belongings in an Uber on Saturdays
Highlights of the report
People are most likely to forget belongings in an Uber on Saturdays
People forgot 3 times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers
People forgot 3 times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers
People tend to forget red coloured items the most in Ubers
People tend to forget red coloured items the most in Ubers
Evenings made people most forgetful, with most items left behind around 7PM
Evenings made people most forgetful, with most items left behind around 7PM
Below is the snapshot of insights from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2023:
Below is the snapshot of insights from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2023:
Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items
Phone
Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items
Phone
Laptop bags
Laptop bags
Wallet
Wallet
Clothing
Clothing
Headphones
Headphones
Water Bottle
Water Bottle
Spectacles/sunglasses
Spectacles/sunglasses
Keys
Keys
Jewelry
Jewelry
Watch
Watch
Top 4 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities
Delhi
Top 4 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities
Delhi
Mumbai
Mumbai
Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Bangalore
Bangalore
Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Year
Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Year
March 26
March 26
April 9
April 9
April 8
April 8
Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Week: The Weekend
Saturday
Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Week: The Weekend
Saturday
Sunday
Sunday
Friday
Friday
The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians: Evenings
7 pm
The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians: Evenings
7 pm
8 pm
8 pm
6 pm
6 pm
Top 5 Colours of Forgotten Items
Red
Top 5 Colours of Forgotten Items
Red
Blue
Blue
Yellow
Yellow
Rose
Rose
Pink
Pink
Top 3 Phone Brands Left in Ubers
Samsung
Top 3 Phone Brands Left in Ubers
Samsung
Apple
Apple
OnePlus
OnePlus
Top 10 Most Unique Lost Items
TV
Top 10 Most Unique Lost Items
TV
Western Commode
Western Commode
3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains
3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains
Broom
Broom
College admit card
College admit card
Walking stick
Walking stick
Induction stove
Induction stove
Family collage
Family collage
Heavy machinery
Heavy machinery
Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)
Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)