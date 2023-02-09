Chitra Ramakrishna, the former managing director of the National Stock Exchange accused in the co-location scam, was granted regular bail by the Delhi high court in a case related to illegal phone tapping of employees. This marks her first release from jail since her arrest in March last year.

Justice Jasmeet Singh ruled that the NSE is not a public authority, and as such, the Prevention of Corruption Act could not be applied to Ramakrishna, who is not a “public servant" under the Act. The court also noted that the Enforcement Directorate failed to demonstrate how Ramakrishna received any personal benefit or advantage.

“There is no evidence placed on record to prove corruption or abuse of position by the applicant (Ramakrishna). The consideration received by M/s ISEC is pursuant to a contract entered into with NSE and work orders issued with the approval of Ravi Narain, the managing director. Thus, the ingredients of section 13(1) (d) r/w 13(2) PC Act are not made out against her. Hence, scheduled offence under section 13 PC Act is not established against her," Justice Singh said in a 38-page judgment.

The court said that there is no allegation that Ramakrishna has derived or obtained any property or proceeds of crime. “Additionally, there is no allegation or evidence produced before me to suggest that Ramakrishna has concealed, possessed, used, projected or claimed any proceeds of crime as untainted property," the court said.

According to the ED, the top officials of NSE, including those named in the chargesheet, caused the monetary loss to NSE by allowing iSec, a company formed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, to gain money out of illegal activity done under the guise of a legitimate contract of ‘Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities’.

The agency has claimed that it was only with the active assistance and help of Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain (managing director) and other top officials of NSE that the iSec was able to generate money to the tune of ₹4.54 crore and give it a colour of untainted money by showing it to have been earned through a legitimate source, ED said.

The agency registered the case in July against Pandey and former heads of the NSE for allegedly tapping the phones of employees between 2009 and 2017.

Pandey’s company, iSec Services, formed in 2001, was among the many IT firms that conducted security audits at NSE between 2010 and 2015 when the co-location scam allegedly took place. The agencies have found that interception was done without employees’ consent.

Ramakrishna was earlier granted default bail in the co-location scam probed by the CBI in September 2022, after the high court pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their “piecemeal" investigation and filing an “incomplete" charge sheet.

She was not arrested by ED in the money laundering case arising out of the co-location scam, however, continued to remain in jail in the illegal interception case.

In December, a Delhi court granted bail to Ramakrishna in the illegal interception case being probed by the CBI, even though she continued to remain in jail in connection to the money laundering case being probed by ED.

By Thursday’s judgment, justice Jasmeet Singh granted her bail in the pending ED case arising out of illegal interception, saying that “there was no complaint from NSE or any employee of the NSE that Ramakrishna cheated NSE or its employees".

“Pertinently, no victim has been identified by the ED who has suffered a wrongful loss on account of deception or cheating by Ramakrishna. Except for a vague and bald averment that customers have been cheated, there is no mention of the names of the persons who have been cheated. Thus, the ingredients of section 420 IPC are not made out in the present case," the court said.

The judge said there is no allegation that she deceived or fraudulently induced NSE to deliver any property to any person.

“Chitra Ramakrishna was at all times acting on behalf of NSE and representing NSE in her capacity as DMD/JMD/MD of NSE. She carried out her duties in the capacity of DMD/JMD/MD of NSE. Therefore, it is wrong to allege that she deceived or fraudulently induced NSE to enter into an agreement with M/s ISEC and make payments to M/s ISEC," the court said in a 38-page judgment.

With respect to criminal conspiracy (Section 120B of IPC), the court said that the ingredients of the offence are not established since the criminal intent, i.e., agreement to do an illegal act, is not made out.

“As per the documents placed before me, it is observed that NSE was recording conversations since 1997 through other vendors, and the transactions with ISEC occurred from 2009 to 2017. The Applicant was DMD of NSE till 2010 and JMD till 2013, and MD till 2016. As call recording was done by NSE prior to ISEC" s involvement, it is wrong to allege that the applicant conspired with ISEC to illegally tap and record calls. Thus, the ingredients of section 120B IPC are not made out in the present case," the court said.

The court said that elements of offences under Section 72 of the Information Technology (IT) Act are not made out in the present case as neither Ramakrishna nor the NSE was conferred with any powers under the said Act.

“Moreover, Ramakrishna or the NSE was not acting in pursuance of the powers conferred under the IT Act or the rules or regulations made therein," the court said.