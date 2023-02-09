Phone tapping case: HC grants bail to Chitra Ramakrishna
The court said that there is no allegation that Ramakrishna has derived or obtained any property or proceeds of crime.
Chitra Ramakrishna, the former managing director of the National Stock Exchange accused in the co-location scam, was granted regular bail by the Delhi high court in a case related to illegal phone tapping of employees. This marks her first release from jail since her arrest in March last year.
