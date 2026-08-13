Phone with Netflix, Insta, WhatsApp found with rape convict Prajwal Revanna — Bengaluru prison gets show cause notice

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru for sexual assault and rape, was found with a phone which had several social media applications installed, including Netflix, Instagram, WhatsApp and Prime Video. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a search operation on Tuesday between 2 PM and 9 PM on the jail premises. They recovered a white charger, a blue pocket notebook and a black SanDisk pen drive in addition to the phone, Hindustan Times reported.

Revanna and fellow undertrial inmate Pratap Rai, imprisoned in Room 4 at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, did not reveal the password of protected apps, as per the FIR. While Rai claimed that the phone, charger and pen drive belonged to him, both inmates admitted that they used the handset to speak to their relatives and lawyer.

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All the 4 items were seized by the CCB, and a complaint was lodged against the two inmates under provisions of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the FIR, prohibited articles were brought into the prison without authorisation and used by the inmates.

Revanna, formerJD(S) MP who represented Hassan in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2023, was convicted in August 2025 by the Special Court for People’s Representatives for raping a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district.

As per DGP Prison and Correctional Services Alok Kumar's statement, the high-profile raid stretched about four to five hours and another mobile phone was found in Rai’s possession. “Yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, a raid was conducted by CCB on all the high-profile prisoners. An Android phone has been seized from Prajwal Revanna’s possession,” HT quoted Kumar as saying.

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“A detailed enquiry is being conducted into this incident,” Kumar added.

While police seek to examine CCTV footage to collect further evidence, Kumar informed that the Assistant Superintendent Iranna Rangapur had been suspended following a report from the DIG, South, for alleged dereliction of duty.

Bengaluru Central Prison gets show cause notice Over the concerning matter, Kumar said, “CCB has lodged the complaint with Parappana Agrahara Police Station, and registration of an FIR is in progress." Moreover, a show cause notice was issued to the superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison.