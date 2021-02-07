Subscribe
PhonePe leads UPI transactions in January
PhonePe and Google Pay account for more than 78% of the total 2,234.16 million UPI transactions

PhonePe leads UPI transactions in January

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • In November last year, NPCI, which operates the UPI infrastructure, had said starting 2021, it will cap transaction volumes processed by an entity at 30%. Google Pay and PhonePe have two years to comply with these guidelines

BENGALURU: Digital payments firm PhonePe retained its lead in Unified Payments Infrastructure (UPI) payments, clocking a record 968.7 million transactions in January, up 7% sequentially, and processing a total value worth 1.92 trillion, beating rival Google Pay.

PhonePe processed close to 42% of overall UPI transactions, which stood at 2.3 billion in January, and 44% in terms of overall payment value.

While rival Google Pay didn’t show much change in terms of transactions, processing close to 853.5 million (37%) UPI transactions in January compared with 855 million in December.

This comes at a time when UPI players such as Google Pay and PhonePe have been protesting against National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) decision to cap the number of payments processed by them, to limit the damage to the payments ecosystem in case one of their systems collapses.

In November last year, NPCI, which operates the UPI infrastructure, had said starting 2021, it will cap transaction volumes processed by an entity at 30%. Google Pay and PhonePe have two years to comply with these guidelines in a phased manner.

Google Pay and PhonePe in the past have expressed that the move to cap transactions can affect the growth of UPI payments in the country, with the decision going against principles of a ‘free’ and ‘fair’ market.

Meanwhile, Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) reported the third highest UPI volumes in January processing close to 281.8 million transactions and holding 12% of market share.

Peer-to-peer payments (or P2P) on the UPI interface stood at 1.29 billion transactions (56%) of overall transactions, processing close to 3.60 trillion in payment value.

