PhonePe raises $100 million in additional funding at a $12 billion valuation
- One of India's leading fintech platforms, PhonePe, said today that it has raised another $100 million in primary capital from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and TVS Capital Funds at a $12 billion pre-money valuation.
One of India's leading fintech platforms, PhonePe, said today that it has raised another $100 million in primary capital from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and TVS Capital Funds at a $12 billion pre-money valuation. Following the recent $350 million primary fundraise, which completed on January 19, 2023, enters this fresh investment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×