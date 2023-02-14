PhonePe raises $100 million in additional funding at a $12 billion valuation

After relocating its domicile to India, PhonePe initiated its most recent fundraising campaign with the goal of obtaining up to $1 billion in capital. With this second tranche, it has now received $450 million from reputable investors in just six weeks. The company anticipates receiving further investments from renowned high net worth investors in India as well as other top international markets soon. Over the next few years, PhonePe intends to use these funds to aggressively build new companies including Lending, Stockbroking, ONDC-based Shopping, and Account Aggregators as well as to expand its Payments and Insurance operations in India.