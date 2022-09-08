PhonePe tokenizes 14 million debit and credit cards prior to RBI's deadline

The largest fintech platform in India, PhonePe, said that 14 million debit and credit cards have been tokenized on the platform which is in line with the mandatory card tokenization of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which is a move to reduce the risk of fraud and safeguard customers' card details. With its Safecard Tokenization solution, PhonePe, one of the leading providers of digital payments, is actively advancing tokenization. PhonePe began developing tokens in December 2021 in accordance with RBI guidelines and was the first player in the digital payment sector to provide tokens with all three major card networks: Visa, Mastercard, and RuPay. At this time, more than 80% of PhonePe's active users have already tokenized their cards, and the company is on schedule to fulfill the RBI's deadline of September 30.

