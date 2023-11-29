Photo ID necessary to buy acid online: consumer protection body
Online shopping platforms will now have to ensure the buyer discloses as part of the purchase process, the specific reason to procure acid.
New Delhi: Buying acid from e-commerce platforms will no longer be easy with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday directing all online platforms to make it compulsory for buyers to upload a photo ID issued by the government.
