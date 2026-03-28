Photographers assaulted, cameras smashed during pre-wedding shoot at Karnataka temple for wearing shoes: Viral video

A pre-wedding photoshoot near Karnataka’s Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple, nearly 200 km from Bengaluru, turned violent after a group of photographers were allegedly assaulted by local youths following a dispute over filming inside the temple premises, police said.
According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district, a region known for its scenic landscape and a popular location for pre-wedding shoots.
The couple had arrived at the site along with photographers when a group of locals objected to the shoot, accusing them of wearing shoes within the temple premises. The youths also reportedly questioned whether permission had been obtained for filming at the site.
What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical assault. One camera was also reportedly damaged during the clash. The injured photographers, identified as Navi and Nandan, were admitted to Sakleshpur Taluk Hospital for treatment. In a video of the incident that has since gone viral, the photographers can be seen being beaten, with their equipment allegedly targeted by the attackers.
Police from the Sakleshpur Rural Police Station intervened and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered, and seven individuals from Mudigere taluk have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Ashi, Prashanth, Raksha, Aravind, Uchit, Prajwal, and Nishanth.
The incident comes days after a 25-year-old man was reportedly thrashed, disrobed, tied to a pole, and paraded naked in Jalgaon district for marrying a woman against his family’s wishes.
According to police, a group of around 15 people barged into the house of the victim’s uncle, where he had moved after the marriage. The mob allegedly assaulted the couple before singling out the man and subjecting him to a humiliating public ordeal.
Following a complaint, police arrested five individuals and registered a case under relevant charges.
Meanwhile, a Delhi couple's pre-wedding shoot in Uttarakhand took a scary turn when they were almost swept away by the raging Ganga river in December 2023.
The couple had entered the river in Rishikesh when the water level was low. They had hoped to capture memorable pre-wedding photographs against the backdrop of the majestic Ganga, but got stranded in the middle of the river when the water level rose.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.