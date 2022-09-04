Photos of Cyrus Mistry's car accident emerge 10 Photos . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 06:12 PM IST Livemint Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai 1/10Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash, in Palghar on Sunday. < 2/10Wrecked remains of a car being dragged by a crane in which former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a crash, in Palghar on Sunday. < 3/10Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at around 3pm in Maharashtra's Palghar area. A total of 4 people were there in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died: Palghar Police < 4/10Palghar: Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Mistry, 54, died in the accident < 5/10The devastating condition of the Mercedes car is evident from this screen grab from video < 6/10Palghar police officials show the point where car struvk the divider < 7/10Cyrus Mistry's car suffered a lot of damage from the accident < 8/10Palghar: Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling < 9/10Palghar: Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Mistry, 54, died in the accident < 10/10A Combo picture shows the wrecked remains of a vehicle and the accident site where former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash, in Palghar on Sunday <