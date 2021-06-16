Phuket reopening plan could become a model for other vacation hotspots

“Every government is beginning to feel around on how to open up, and the Phuket Sandbox is really a viable way now because even the travel bubbles that people talked about didn’t take place," Banyan Tree Executive Chairman Ho Kwon Ping said in an interview Monday. “It’s the first time anywhere east of the Maldives that you have a country with this population size with such a low vaccination rate actually opening up to the rest of the world."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}