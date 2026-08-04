Air India flight ‘flips mid-air’ while coming from Phuket to Delhi, injures 14: Airline issues statement

On 4 August, an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered ‘clear air turbulence’, causing a change in altitude. Around 14 people, including passengers and crew, sustained injuries. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Air India has confirmed the incident: “Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude."

“There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel," the airline said.

Clear air turbulence occurs specifically in cloud-free skies. This makes it virtually invisible to both pilots and radar. It typically forms at altitudes between 30,000 and 40,000 feet. Wind shear near jet streams often triggers this phenomenon.

Pilots frequently have little warning before encountering such turbulence. Most cases remain mild, causing only uncomfortable rides. Severe episodes, however, can cause abrupt changes in altitude. Unbelted passengers and crew may be thrown upward violently.

According to a passenger, the flight flipped mid-air, heavily injuring several on board.

“It had been an hour and a half since the flight. It was early morning. We were sleeping on the flight. The flight suddenly stopped while moving and turned around…it kept moving like this for 2-3 minutes…15-20 passengers got injured…there were more than 100 people in the flight…70 to 80% of the people got injured…we will 100% take action against Air India,” the passenger told ANI.

Flight AI2379, operated by aircraft VT-EXO, was scheduled for 11:15 AM arrival. According to the pilot, the aircraft suddenly dropped roughly 300 feet. The sudden movement consequently caused injuries to several people on board.

Initial reports suggest one cabin crew member suffered serious injury. Several passengers reportedly sustained only minor injuries during the incident. Later, officials confirmed that around 10 passengers and 4 crew were affected. Delhi airport authorities were alerted while the aircraft remained airborne.

How seriously are people injured? Medical teams were prepared and waiting ahead of landing. After touching down safely, everyone disembarked without further incident. Those reporting injuries were moved to the airport's medical facility. There, staff assessed and treated the affected individuals accordingly.