Phuket-bound IndiGo plane back to Delhi due to technical glitch
IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6:41 am. However, the flight returned to the bay at around 7:31 am at Delhi airport.
An IndiGo flight on Tuesday witnessed a technical glitch after taking off for Phuket in Thailand, due to which it returned back to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said.
IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6:41 am. However, the flight returned to the bay at around 7:31 am at Delhi airport after the aircraft reported a technical glitch.
Speaking to ANI, an airport official said, “Indigo pilot asked for a precautionary landing after a technical fault was detected in the aircraft, ATC allowed to land and announced full emergency landing as per procedure."
In an official statement, the airlines confirmed the incident and said, “IndiGo flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket today experienced a technical issue after take-off from Delhi. The aircraft returned back to Delhi for necessary maintenance."
All passengers were deboarded and shifted to the terminal building, while an alternate aircraft was arranged for the next operation.
"An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement read.
(With ANI inputs)
