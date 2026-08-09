Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence: Air India pilot's psychoactive substance test requires confirmation, DGCA says

Air India's turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight has come under further scrutiny after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the initial psychoactive-substance screening of the pilot-in-command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing.

The development comes after media reports claimed that the pilot had failed a post-flight dope test. However, the DGCA's statement makes clear that the pilot has not been confirmed to have tested positive. The sample has been sent to a designated laboratory and the final report is awaited.

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Air India had earlier said it had not received the results of the screening and was therefore not in a position to comment on the findings.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the DGCA's scrutiny of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight pilots? ⌵ The DGCA initiated scrutiny after the initial psychoactive-substance screening of the pilot-in-command indicated a result that required confirmatory testing. 2 What happened during the Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi? ⌵ Flight AI2379 experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, which resulted in injuries to several passengers and crew, though no serious injuries were reported. 3 Why are the pilots of the Phuket-Delhi flight off the roster by the DGCA? ⌵ The pilots have been removed from the roster pending the completion of the investigation and the results of the confirmatory substance testing. 4 How does Air India handle drug testing for its pilots? ⌵ Air India conducts regular drug testing of its crew members as per civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight incident, and cooperates with relevant authorities on the findings. 5 What steps are being taken to address the reported injuries from the turbulence on the Air India flight? ⌵ Post-incident, minor injuries were assessed, and a small number of affected passengers and crew were taken to a medical facility for precautionary examinations.

"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings," an airline spokesperson said.

Also Read | Air India says no pilot dope test reports shared after Phuket-Delhi flight

What did DGCA say about the pilot's test? According to the DGCA, both pilots underwent the prescribed psychoactive-substance screening as part of the standard procedure following the incident.

While the screening of one of the pilots, the PIC, produced a result requiring further examination, the regulator stressed that confirmatory analysis is still pending. Samples have been sent to a designated laboratory for confirmatory testing, with the final report awaited.

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Pending the completion of the investigation and prescribed testing process, both pilots have been taken off the roster by the DGCA.

Further action will be decided based on the outcome of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe and the confirmatory test.

What happened on Air India flight AI2379? Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, according to the DGCA.

The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely at Delhi.

The Airbus A320 was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

Several passengers and cabin crew members suffered injuries during the incident, although no serious injuries were initially reported.

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Air India had said that a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and treatment.

AAIB classifies incident as 'Serious Incident' The DGCA said the occurrence has been classified as a "Serious Incident" and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had earlier said the DGCA was probing the turbulence incident.

Air India says screening results were not shared Air India had earlier maintained that it conducts regular drug testing of crew members in accordance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident.

The airline said it would cooperate with the authorities as required.

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