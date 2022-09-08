Phulwari Sharif case: NIA raids multiple locations in Bihar1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM IST
The places raided in Bihar are located in Darbhanga, Arariya, Chhapra and Patna districts of the state
National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.