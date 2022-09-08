National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The places raided in Bihar are located in Darbhanga, Arariya, Chhapra and Patna districts of the state.

Multiple NIA teams carried out these searches at the residential premises and other places of suspects said a top official source.

The NIA has registered two separate First Information Reports in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, one mentioning about a plan of miscreants to disturb the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar by some suspected persons.

During the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar, some suspected had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area on July 11, 2022, mentioned the first FIR.

The FIR also stated that a raid was carried out on secret information resulting in the interception of two persons Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalaluddin from Patna, and the seizure of several incriminating articles as well as documents related to "anti-India activities".