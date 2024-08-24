Physical, digital evidences…: What 2,144-page chargesheet reveals about Prajwal Revanna, father in sex scandal case

The SIT of the CID has filed a charge sheet against former MP Prajwal Revanna for rape and his father, MLA H D Revanna, for sexual harassment. The charge sheet includes statements from 150 witnesses and extensive evidence, submitted in a special court for public representatives.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Published24 Aug 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna and his father MLA H D Revanna have been charged with rape and sexual harassment. The SIT's charge sheet, submitted to a special court, includes over 2,000 pages of evidence and statements from around 150 witnesses.
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna and his father MLA H D Revanna have been charged with rape and sexual harassment. The SIT’s charge sheet, submitted to a special court, includes over 2,000 pages of evidence and statements from around 150 witnesses.(REUTERS)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department has filed a charge sheet against former MP Prajwal Revanna on charges of rape and his father, MLA H D Revanna, on charges of sexual harassment. In its investigation of four cases involving Prajwal, the SIT has compiled a charge sheet exceeding 2,000 pages, which includes statements from around 150 witnesses.

In the charge sheet, Revanna is accused of sexually assaulting a domestic helper of the family. It also contains spot inspection, biological, physical, scientific, mobile, digital and other relevant evidences which were gathered.

Further, expert opinion was taken before filing the charge sheet, the SIT said.

The charge sheet has been submitted in a special court for public representatives.

Charges aganist father-son duo

While the MLA Revanna, who is son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, has been charged with section 354 and 354 (A) of the IPC, his 33-year-old son Prajwal has been booked under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 354, 354(A) and 354(B) of the IPC.

The first complaint against the father-son duo was lodged following an accusation by their domestic help. The victim, who is a relative of MLA Bhavani’s wife, claimed she was sexually harassed multiple times.

Prajwal, who recently ran as an NDA candidate in the Lok Sabha election from Hassan and lost, was also implicated. Just before the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, a large collection of explicit videos surfaced on social media, allegedly showing Prajwal assaulting multiple women.

In response, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, requested an inquiry and wrote to the Congress government, leading to an official investigation.

(With inputs from agenies)

24 Aug 2024, 03:39 PM IST
