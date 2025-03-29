‘Physically abused, hate Goa now’: Tourist shares harrowing experience while returning to Madgaon railway station

Goa has typically been the go-to destination for most travellers looking for a quick escape. But is the trend still the same? Several social media users have recently highlighted how their Goa trip turned out to be a harrowing one.

A Reddit user claimed that during his trip to Goa, he was assaulted and verbally abused over a traffic dispute. He vowed to never return to the popular tourist destination.

'Hate Goa now' In a long post on the social media platform, the man stated that locals harassed and beat him near Madgaon railway station, which has “scarred all the good times” he had experienced in Goa before.

Advertisement

“I hate Goa now,” wrote the man.

‘Got physically abused…will never come back’ Titling his ordeal as “Got physically abused in Goa, will probably never come back," the man recounted his harrowing experience. He claimed he rented a car for his trip and was on the way to catch a train from Madgaon station after dropping his girlfriend at the airport.

“I went with my girlfriend this time and rented a car cause we didn't want to drive a scooty in this scorching heat. While going back, I dropped her at the airport (GOI) and I was going to Madgaon for my train,” he said.

While driving towards Madgaon station, the man alleged he apparently “cut” two local men on a two-wheeler, though he insisted there was no contact between the vehicles. “No bump, no scratches, our vehicles did not touch, and frankly I didn't even cut him,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read | Goan woman killed by Delhi tourist in SHOCKING dog dispute incident

Read More

The men allegedly followed the man to the railway station, blocked his car and threatened to smash his windshield. “One guy got off, picked up a stone and threatened to break the windshield if I didn't open the window,” he wrote.

After the man opened the window, he claimed he was punched repeatedly and verbally abused by them. “The moment I opened it, he punched me straight up. His other friend was just standing and both were abusing me about me being from outside,” the man wrote. He added that all this was happening when he just had a few minutes left to return the car and board his train.

‘Will not visit Goa anymore’ Responding to the man's ordeal, several other Reddit users shared their experiences. One user even commented that he will not visit Goa anymore. Advertisement

Another comment read, “Mob justice and vigilantism is the new culture in the country. Get used to it…this is not just a question of Goa , this is the new culture and the new norm in the whole country.”

Redditors share their experience of visiting Goa