Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey backs CJP protest, urges Centre to 'listen to students'

Physics Wallah co-founder and CEO Alakh Pandey has extended support to students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, urging the Centre to engage with them and hear their demands.

In a video shared from the protest site, Pandey said the agitation reflected students' anger against the country's education system and was "not just about NEET".

"On July 20, the students of India held a historic protest. This was the students' anger against the entire education system. This wasn't just about NEET," he said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the CJP-led protest regarding the NEET examination? ⌵ The main demands of the CJP-led protest include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for the alleged NEET examination irregularities. 2 Why did Alakh Pandey support the students' protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Alakh Pandey supported the protest as a reflection of students' frustration with the entire education system, emphasizing that the agitation was not solely about the NEET exam. 3 How did the protests escalate on July 20 at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The protests escalated due to police action against demonstrators, resulting in injuries among several protesters and increasing public outrage. 4 Should students prioritize academics over participating in protests? ⌵ The AIU has advised that while students' concerns should be addressed, they should remain focused on their studies to avoid the academic cost of prolonged protests. 5 What educational support is Physics Wallah providing to affected students' families? ⌵ Physics Wallah announced that it would offer complete educational support to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in relation to the NEET paper leak controversy.

CJP-led protest over NEET irregularities The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the protest, has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and action over the alleged examination irregularities.

The protest escalated on July 20 after police action against demonstrators at Jantar Mantar left several protesters injured.

Pandey condemned the alleged assault on peaceful protesters and appealed to the government to initiate dialogue.

"Why doesn't the government talk to these children? They are the children of our own country. Please come and speak with them once. At least listen to their problems. It is out of helplessness that they have come out onto the streets," he said.

Also Read | In 1997, Dharmendra Pradhan led a protest against paper leak in Odisha

Support after CJP criticism The video comes two days after the CJP publicly criticised Pandey for not supporting the student movement.

In a post on X, the organisation had urged students to boycott teachers who, according to it, had remained silent on the issue.

Pandey also said the concerns raised by the protesters went beyond NEET and included examinations, recruitment and the broader education system.

"It's not just about NEET—it's about IIT, CBSE, SSC, education and recruitment. These are your own children. Please support them," he said.