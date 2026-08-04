Delhi HC to pass order on PhysicsWallah founder's personality rights suit on Wednesday

Mumbai: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey to clearly categorize the online content he claims infringes on his personality rights before it passes an interim order on Wednesday. Hearing Pandey’s plea to block the unauthorized commercial use of his face, voice, and teaching style, the court indicated it is willing to protect him from illegal monetization and vulgarity, but cautioned against issuing a blanket order that could stifle legitimate satire or free speech.

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"I am willing to protect you at this stage in so far as the content which is using [your personality] to monetise. There is some stuff that is vulgar, not all of it. In one you are taking your tongue out, harmless," Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said while hearing the matter.

Senior advocate J. Sai Deepak, appearing for Alakh Pandey, claimed the petition was not aimed at preventing criticism or parody. "We are not ultra-sensitive to criticism. Some red lines people have to follow. I have not signed up for defamation," he argued.

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Deepak alleged that educator's face, expressions, tone and style of teaching had become closely associated with the PhysicsWallah brand and were being used without permission across online platforms. "My [client’s] trademark, expressions, tone, face and way of presentation are very popular. Stickers are being sold for commercial purposes," Deepak told the court.

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He added that Telegram stickers and GIFs featuring Pandey's image were being used to generate vulgar and sexually explicit material that “has the potential of bringing [him] down in the eyes of the students,” he said.

However, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani questioned the scope of personality rights and how far courts should go in protecting public figures. "Where do we define personality rights?" the judge asked.

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In response, Deepak cited a Delhi High Court precedent that granted interim protection to boAt co-founder Aman Gupta. He argued that well-known figures are increasingly targeted online because their public identities drive significant traffic and commercial value.

The court directed Pandey to identify infringed content under three heads: monetisation of his personality, vulgar or sexually explicit content that goes beyond satire or parody, and content that is allegedly libellous or slanderous (which may be protected as free speech or amenable to action outside the personality-rights regime) before it passed an order.

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Growing trend This is far from the first case where a public figure has sought protection for their personality rights. A host of celebrities—inlcuding actors Salman Khan, Kajol, Allu Arjun, NTR Junior and R. Madhavan, singer Jubin Nautiyal, and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar—have filed similar suits in the past. Courts have previously granted protection to public figures such as politician Shashi Tharoor and cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma.

Mint reported previously that personality rights lawsuits in India are no longer aimed only at anonymous infringers and are increasingly dragging social media platforms to court, with judges directing companies such as X, Meta, Google and YouTube to remove allegedly infringing content. In some cases, courts have also directed platforms to disclose the subscriber details and internet protocol (IP) addresses of alleged infringers.

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Also Read | Personality rights protection is easy to order but hard to enforce, experts say

About the Author Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Physicswallah Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Delhi HC to pass order on PhysicsWallah founder's personality rights suit on Wednesday