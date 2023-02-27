PhysicsWallah announces joint venture with Utkarsh Classes
PW (PhysicsWallah), one of the leading edtech platforms in India, has signed a long-term agreement to establish a joint venture with Utkarsh Classes, which has its headquarters in Jodhpur. The organisations hope to give education that adds value across all examinations through this collaboration, and they also hope to jointly enter new exam categories.
