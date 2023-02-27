PhysicsWallah announces joint venture with Utkarsh Classes

PW (PhysicsWallah), one of the leading edtech platforms in India, has signed a long-term agreement to establish a joint venture with Utkarsh Classes, which has its headquarters in Jodhpur. The organisations hope to give education that adds value across all examinations through this collaboration, and they also hope to jointly enter new exam categories.

PhysicsWallah Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, said, “Both PW and Utkarsh Classes are an emotion for students. The founding teams have a solid vision of providing result-oriented quality education to every student in the country at an affordable fee. Utkarsh Classes Founder Nirmal Gehlot sir has an extensive experience of over 20 years in the field. Our collaboration will help us better serve students across India and make their learning experience more enriching."

Talking about the joint venture, Founder and CEO of Utkarsh Classes Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, said, “The founders of both the companies come from a very humble background. Alakh sir and I started our journey as teachers and hence, have academics at our core. We both understand the challenges faced by students in their preparation journey. I truly believe that our ‘Student First’ policy will enable this partnership to solve bigger problems in the education sector."

Also, this collaborative venture will make it easier for PW to provide study materials to Utkarsh Classes, and it will produce co-branded educational products. To enhance students' learning outcomes, the two firms will also jointly offer academic training and course offerings in a wide range of fields. As part of this collaboration, Utkarsh Classes will continue to take the lead in growing the government test preparation sector and open offline centres in 32 cities across India where PW has already established its offline centres, also known as Vidyapeeths, that help students prepare for the JEE and NEET.

In these cities, Utkarsh Courses will introduce courses focusing on state government employment that are both offline and online. PW will enhance its footprint by opening additional Vidyapeeths, which are now present in 32 locations, and will keep scaling up in the categories for all-India competitive examinations. Furthermore, PW and Utkarsh Courses will jointly introduce a new category called "Utkarsh Private Jobs" to aid in preparing students for their placements in the private sector.

Physics Wallah Co-Founder Prateek Maheshwari said, “Employees of PW and Utkarsh Classes will work together to make this partnership a resounding success. We were looking for a partner that shared a similar vision and strong fundamentals. I’ve known Nirmal sir since 2018. Since then, we have admired each other’s work and saw tremendous potential in this partnership. Sharing the best academic practices between both companies will add significant value."

Utkarsh Courses, which has been providing offline education for more than 20 years, will enable PW improve its offline operations and develop a strong hybrid learning model. In the last two years, Utkarsh Courses has expanded into a variety of test categories, including defence, NEET-JEE, CLAT, CUET, and online tuition for students in classes 6 to 12. Its primary focus is on providing offline and online learning courses for government examinations. The organisation maintains many offline tutoring institutes in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, and Jaipur, and has lately forayed into Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj with the opening of offline centres. To maximise the technological developments for Utkarsh Classes, PW will use its technology team of more than 300 engineers. PW will also help enhance the company's method for delivering study materials.

These companies run several YouTube channels for various exam categories and have a strong online presence. Both PhysicsWallah and Utkarsh Classes have more than 9.7 million followers each on their respective primary YouTube channels. Also, each company's app serves more than 1 crore students.