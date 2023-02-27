PhysicsWallah announces joint venture with Utkarsh Classes

Utkarsh Courses, which has been providing offline education for more than 20 years, will enable PW improve its offline operations and develop a strong hybrid learning model. In the last two years, Utkarsh Courses has expanded into a variety of test categories, including defence, NEET-JEE, CLAT, CUET, and online tuition for students in classes 6 to 12. Its primary focus is on providing offline and online learning courses for government examinations. The organisation maintains many offline tutoring institutes in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, and Jaipur, and has lately forayed into Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj with the opening of offline centres. To maximise the technological developments for Utkarsh Classes, PW will use its technology team of more than 300 engineers. PW will also help enhance the company's method for delivering study materials.