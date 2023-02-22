Ed-tech company PhysicsWallah has found itself mired in controversy after videos of a staffer brawling with students went viral. As the clip went viral on social media platforms the company had fired the individual - later identified as the PhysicsWallah Kota centre manager -and assured that they were working to resolve the situation.

The incident took place at one of the company's coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota and visuals show the official pushing the pupil while others crowd around. Reportedly the student had raised a dispute over teacher quality at the Centre.

The staffer shown in the video is believed to be part of the Student Welfare Society under the company's HR and admin arm. Officials within this team are typically tasked with ensuring the safety of coaching staff and managing relationships with students and schools.

Terrible...



PhysicsWallah (PW) management team allegedly manhandled a learner when he raised a dispute at their Kota Centre regarding teacher quality pic.twitter.com/otflaJwfUV — Harsh Upadhyay (@upadhyay_harsh1) February 21, 2023

Following the incident many on social media platforms have lashed out at the company for its handling of the situation. Many of the comments - purportedly from other PhysicsWallah students - allege similar issues with the management in the Kota centre.

One user alleged that the management team would ‘randomly schedule classes’ and ignore students when they raised objections. “PhysicsWallah does not have the right management in place," opined another.

“Do you pay to send your kids to expensive coaching classes like Physicswallah to have them beaten up ? This is what happens when education gets commercialised," asserted one Twitter user.