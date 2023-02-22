PhysicsWallah fires staffer after viral scuffle with student at edtech firm's Kota centre
The incident took place at one of the company's coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota and visuals show the official pushing the pupil while others crowd around.
Ed-tech company PhysicsWallah has found itself mired in controversy after videos of a staffer brawling with students went viral. As the clip went viral on social media platforms the company had fired the individual - later identified as the PhysicsWallah Kota centre manager -and assured that they were working to resolve the situation.
