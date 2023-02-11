New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the professionalism of physiotherapists and said they are a symbol of hope, resilience and recovery.

Physiotherapists not only treat physical injury but give the patient courage to deal with the psychological challenge, Modi said in his virtual address to the Indian Association of Physiotherapist National Conference in Ahmedabad.

He touched upon the characteristics of the profession that ensures self-reliance in the patient and said that India is also moving towards Aatmnirbharta. The profession also symbolizes the ‘Sabka Prayas’ as patient and doctor both need to work on the problem and this is reflected in many schemes and Jan Andolans like Swacch Bharat and Beti Bachao, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, physiotherapists received a much awaited recognition as a profession as the government brought the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals Bill which recognizes the contribution of physiotherapists in the nation’s healthcare system.

“This has made it easier for all of you to work in India as well as abroad. The government has also added physiotherapists to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission network. This has made it easier for you to reach the patients,“ PM Modi said.

He also touched upon growing opportunities for physiotherapists in the environment of Fit India Movement and Khelo India.

“It is important that people adopt the right approach regarding fitness. You can do this through Articles and Lectures. And my young friends can even do it through Reels", he said.

He also requested the profession to develop ways of video consulting and tele-medicine. “I have full faith that under the leadership of experts like you, India will be fit as well as a super hit," the PM added.