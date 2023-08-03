Pi Ventures raises $85 million towards second fund

The fund will invest in start-ups focused on disruptive AI and other forms of deep tech across sectors including, but not limited to Spacetech, Biotech, Blockchain and Material Science among others. pi Ventures will continue to focus on early stage (seed/ pre-Series A/Series A) investments via this fund and so far has invested in seven startups - ImmunitoAI, Ottonomy.IO, Silence Laboratories, Preimage, Zero Cow Factory and two other ventures.