PIB fact checks AI deepfake video of Rajnath Singh, accuses ‘Pakistani propaganda accounts’ of misleading AI content

The Fact Check account of Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently debunked viral video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, suggesting that it presented “false claims regarding Pakistan and protests.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Sunday issued an alert, warning social media users against ‘AI-generated deepfake video’.

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Alleging that the aim of such Pakistani social media handles is to “mislead the public,” PIB clarified that the Defence Minister did not make any such statement. PIB in a post on X stated, “Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a fake video of Defence Minister @rajnathsingh with false claims regarding Pakistan and protests.”

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The Bureau even provided the original video link for reference and urged the public to alert and report suspicious content related to the Government of Indian through PIB Fact Check handle on X or WhatsApp at +91 8799711259. Informed citizens can also report sketchy content via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

What did Rajnath Singh say in original video

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the viral deepfake video of Rajnath Singh about? ⌵ The viral deepfake video falsely portrayed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh making strong claims linking Pakistan with protests and suggesting misleading information about government actions. 2 Why did PIB issue a warning about the AI-generated deepfake video? ⌵ PIB warned about the deepfake video to prevent the spread of misinformation, alleging that it was part of a campaign by Pakistani propaganda accounts to mislead the public. 3 How can citizens report suspicious content related to the Indian government? ⌵ Citizens can report suspicious content through the PIB Fact Check handle on X, via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259, or by email at factcheck@pib.gov.in. 4 What did Rajnath Singh actually say in the original video? ⌵ In the original video, Rajnath Singh warned about Pakistan's potential threats and emphasized India's capability to respond to them, during a tribute to Kargil War martyrs. 5 Should social media users trust viral claims without verification? ⌵ No, social media users should verify viral claims, especially those regarding government officials or sensitive topics, by relying on official sources to avoid misinformation.

The digitally altered video shows Rajnath Singh making a strong claim, linking Pakistan with CJP protests and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The original video clip shared by ANI, shows Rajnath Singh addressing the public on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July.

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Warning Pakistan of any future nefarious act that threatens India's sovereignty, Rajnath Singh on Sunday said, “Our brave soldiers have always displayed exceptional valor and courage. We recently celebrated the first anniversary of the success of Operation Sindoor. During the operation, our valiant soldiers and officers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists and their patrons—one they will never forget. India has the capability to respond to every misadventure by Pakistan in a manner far harsher than it can imagine.” ANI reported. He made this statement while addressing a gathering of several military officers, veterans and family members of the Kargil War martyrs.

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He added, "At this war memorial, you will see the whole of India. Among these martyrs, you will find names from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and every region of the country. You will find the names of those who visited temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches. Those who dream of breaking this country should look at this wall. This wall itself is an answer to their dreams of dividing India."

President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Sunday paid tributes to the bravehearts of the 1999 Kargil War on the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. A grand event was held art Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Ladakh, where Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at a Shradhanjali Samaroh amid the sounds of bugles.

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The highlight of the day was a magnificent airshow where three helicopters led by an advanced light helicopter made an arrowhead formation. This aerial display was followed by two Cheetal aircrafts which showered floral petals to hail the soldiers.