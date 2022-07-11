Pickup in credit demand for NBFC, HFC led to strong securitisation volume: Icra

“The securitisation volumes witnessed in Q1 FY2023 were almost double the volumes seen in Q1FY2022. With the growth in credit demand, the disbursements picked up for NBFCs and HFCs in Q4 FY2022 and have remained buoyant in Q1 FY2023 thereby resulting in higher funding requirements which have been partly met through the securitisation of their retail loans. Securitisation is a key tool for these companies which will help them diversify the means of funding and broaden their investor base," said Abhishek Dafria, vice president and group head - Structured Finance Ratings.