Picnic turns tragic: Eight men drown in Rajasthan's Banas river

Rajasthan news: Eight men drowned in Rajasthan's Banas river in the Tonk district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased had come from Jaipur for a picnic.

Three others were rescued and their condition is stable, Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Vikas Sangwan told PTI.

The incident happened after a group of 11 men aged between 25 and 30 years had entered the river for taking a bath when they slipped into deep water.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma offers condolences Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the deaths, stating that the news was extremely “sad and painful.”

“The news of the deaths due to drowning in the Banas river located in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration officials were instructed to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately,” the CM posted on X.

Men declared dead at hospital Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Vikas Sangwan said it was not immediately clear how the men slipped into the deep water.

"They were taken out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared eight of them dead," he told PTI.