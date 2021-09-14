1 min read.Updated: 14 Sep 2021, 06:09 PM ISTLivemint
The Internet is simply disgusted with the new fusion food ‘Maggi Milkshake’ and the picture has gone viral on social media. The comments section is proof
A hot bowl of Maggi is probably one of the favourite snack across all age groups. Everyone has their own way of enjoying the 2-minute noodle , some like it a little soupy, others might just want to add a lot of veggies to it.
But what would your reaction be if we told you someone added your favourite Maggi noodles in a glass mixed with a milkshake? Yes, you heard us right.
Interestingly, this is not the only bizarre food to have disgusted netizens in the recent past. Recently, someone added Oreo and ice cream to their Maggi while another Twitter user shares a recipe for sweet Maggi, cooked in milk.
What do you think of these weird food combinations? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
