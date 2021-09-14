A hot bowl of Maggi is probably one of the favourite snack across all age groups. Everyone has their own way of enjoying the 2-minute noodle , some like it a little soupy, others might just want to add a lot of veggies to it.

But what would your reaction be if we told you someone added your favourite Maggi noodles in a glass mixed with a milkshake? Yes, you heard us right.

The Internet is simply disgusted with the new fusion food and the picture has gone viral on social media. The comments section is proof.

The post captioned "Maggi Milkshake. Everyday we stray further from God's Light" was shared by @u/mrfloyd on Reddit. It has garner over 1,000 upvotes and more than 200 comments.

"This is getting out of hand. This is how the world ends. Not with a bang but with Maggi milkshake," read a comment.

"This Maggi is turning out to be like garam masala. People are adding it to everything they like," another user wrote.

Another hilarious comment read, "Now I will not be able to drink mango shake and eat Maggi ever…. Thanks for contributing in my diet plan."

Take a look for yourself:

Maggi milkshake. Everyday we stray further from God’s light.



Via @YearOfRat pic.twitter.com/Me0VsOayJs — Angad Singh Chowdhry (@angadc) September 11, 2021

Some idiot share this with me...



Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI — Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021

Interestingly, this is not the only bizarre food to have disgusted netizens in the recent past. Recently, someone added Oreo and ice cream to their Maggi while another Twitter user shares a recipe for sweet Maggi, cooked in milk.

What do you think of these weird food combinations? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

