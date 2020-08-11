Pidilite needs a quicker recovery to strengthen its bond with investors

“Revenues in April were near zero for almost all home improvement companies including Pidilite, due to the covid lockdown. However, the 1Q decline for paint companies was ~45% compared to ~55% for Pidilite. This implies that the post lockdown recovery in May/June for Pidilite would have been ~70% of normal sales, while that for paints companies would have been ~85% of normal sales. The recovery is thus much slower for Pidilite compared to peers in the larger home improvement segment like paints," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note on 6 August.