NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to University Grants Commission (UGC) and Delhi University on a plea seeking an adequate and effective mechanism for the visually impaired and specially-abled individuals during the lockdown.

The plea says that due to Covid-19 outbreak the Universities, schools and colleges and other educational institutions have engaged in online teachings, however, no efforts have been made by the respondents to consider the need of the visually impaired and specially-abled individuals (auditory impairment).

“That the said nonchalant outlook has and is leading to worsening the educational conditions and no notice of this situation has been taken by the Respondents or respective state governments," the plea said.

“That the burden of learning is not on the visually impaired and specially-abled individuals, rather it is the duty of the State to ensure and provide for effective teachings method, however the same is not being done currently due to lack of any such policy or effective mechanism, therefore, placing our visually impaired and specially-abled individuals (auditory impairment) in an apathetic situation vis-à-vis others," the petition added.

The plea seeks to call for suggestions from respective stakeholders, experts and organizations which are working in the field of providing education at all levels to the specially-abled and visually/auditory impaired students.

The plea further seeks direction to the respondents to make educational material in such format that can be accessed and re-accessed by specially-abled students and further that all educational institutions be directed to upload or make or make available educational instructions which is uploaded on the internet or website or any other such instrument to carry same educational instructions in sign language readily available and free of cost.

The court had earlier issued notices to the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

