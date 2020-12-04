Farmers' stir: Plea in SC seeks removal of protesters from Delhi borders

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Supreme Court on Friday seeking directions for immediate removal or dispersal of protesting farmers from Delhi's borders to prevent community spread of covid-19.

The PIL said it is necessary to remove the gathering as it is also blocking roads and disrupting emergency/medical services in Delhi where covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly. Besides, several patients frequently travel to Delhi from different states for treatment in government hospitals.

The petition filed by Rishabh Sharma, a law student from Delhi, also seeks directions for the authority concerned to open all borders of Delhi. He added that the protestors should be shifted at the place allotted by the government and guidelines should be provided to the protestors with respect to social distancing and use of mask at the protest place.

Sharma asserts that majority of protestors are elderly people who are more vulnerable to this deadly virus, and it is in their best interest to completely avoid such mass gatherings.

In the 40-page petition, the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act has also been highlighted wherein it provides for punishment up to six months to person whose act/acts pose a threat of infection/ spread of such life-threatening disease to people/ communicating at large.





