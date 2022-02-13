Meanwhile, given the rise in Covid-19 cases, the renowned Shree Dwarkadhish Temple of Lord Krishna at Dwarka in Gujarat had announced its closusre for devotees from January 17 to 23 to avoid overcrowding due to 'Purnima'. The Gujarat government had issued guidelines to stem the rise in coronavirus cases, which include an attendance cap of 150 persons in open spaces and 50% of the capacity of a closed space venue not exceeding 150 persons.