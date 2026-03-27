Eight pilgrims killed as pickup truck rams into trailer in UP's Kaushambi

A tragic accident in Kaushambi district resulted in the deaths of at least eight people when a pickup truck carrying devotees collided with a stationary trailer truck. Several others were injured in the incident, which occurred on a national highway.

Written By Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published27 Mar 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Around two dozen devotees, including women and children, were travelling in the pickup truck at the time of the incident.
Around two dozen devotees, including women and children, were travelling in the pickup truck at the time of the incident. (Pexels)

At least eight people were killed after a pickup truck carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer truck on a national highway in Kaushambi district on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place under the Saini police station area in the afternoon.

The pickup vehicle, en route to Fatehpur from Prayagraj, crashed into a trailer parked on the roadside.

Around two dozen devotees, including women and children, were travelling in the pickup truck at the time of the incident.

Additional Director General (ADG) Prayagraj Jyoti Narayan told PTI that eight people died in the accident, while several others sustained serious injuries.

National Highway
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